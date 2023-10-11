Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Issued By Zacks Research

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Cousins Properties in a report released on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Cousins Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.6% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 70,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,748,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,866,000 after purchasing an additional 211,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 55,489 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth about $2,567,000.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

