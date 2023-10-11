Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Increased by Analyst

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genpact in a research note issued on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Genpact’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on G. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. Genpact has a 52 week low of $35.11 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.11%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $61,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in Genpact by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

