Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Hess Co. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Hess in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Hess’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HES. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.71.

HES opened at $153.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.57. Hess has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $165.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after buying an additional 1,987,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,128,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,171,000 after buying an additional 438,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,091,000 after buying an additional 113,189 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,806,000 after buying an additional 150,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

