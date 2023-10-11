Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Decreased by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note issued on Sunday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ ITCI opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.65. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $67.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies
In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,729 shares of company stock worth $6,359,174. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Intra-Cellular Therapies
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.
