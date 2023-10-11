Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Boosted by Analyst

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.91. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $21.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.71 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.60.

View Our Latest Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $365.10 on Wednesday. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $369.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 498,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,565,000 after purchasing an additional 95,078 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 452,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after buying an additional 164,519 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,371,000 after buying an additional 80,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total value of $10,013,202.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,758,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total value of $10,013,202.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,758,446.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785. Corporate insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.16%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.