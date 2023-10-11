Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Primoris Services Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Primoris Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Primoris Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $36.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,919,448.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John M. Perisich sold 19,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $637,413.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,652.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 256,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,919,448.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,205 shares of company stock worth $1,469,734 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 26.4% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 441,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 92,098 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 141,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,284,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 5.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

