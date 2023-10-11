Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,402 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.30% of Zebra Technologies worth $45,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,306,000 after buying an additional 28,019 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Anders Gustafsson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,729,034.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $222.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $219.33 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.63.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

