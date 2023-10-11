Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,938 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.27% of W. R. Berkley worth $41,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 403.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.73.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

