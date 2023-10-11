Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,861,490 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,841 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of Visa worth $917,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Visa by 107,990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $236.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.12. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.95.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

