Raymond James & Associates Has $41.74 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.28% of J. M. Smucker worth $41,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Consumer Edge raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $116.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -682.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.45 and a 200-day moving average of $146.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $111.71 and a 52-week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

