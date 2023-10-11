Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,909 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $26,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after acquiring an additional 300,160 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,479,000 after acquiring an additional 706,688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,567,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,365,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.93. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. CIBC set a $75.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.