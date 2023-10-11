Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 5,861 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $25,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ELV. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $455.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $452.95 and its 200 day moving average is $456.68. The firm has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

