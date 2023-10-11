Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $26.96 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,537 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,700,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $141.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The company has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

