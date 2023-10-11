Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $22,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

