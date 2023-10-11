Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $136.67.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.58%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.16.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

