Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 14,374 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,374 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of MGP Ingredients worth $25,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MGPI opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day moving average is $105.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $125.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $40,096.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,145.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 880 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $99,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,164,726.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 383 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $40,096.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,145.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,569 shares of company stock worth $5,474,314 in the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

