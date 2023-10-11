Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 31,717 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,717 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $26,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,888,000 after buying an additional 4,628,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,980,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,954,000 after buying an additional 259,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,178,000 after buying an additional 9,833,647 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,276,000 after buying an additional 503,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $86.59 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average is $92.51.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

