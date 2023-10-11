Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 44,867 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,867 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $28,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,383,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,040 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

