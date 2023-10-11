Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,684 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,241,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Procter & Gamble worth $188,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 34,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,048,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,622,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $341.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.20. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.