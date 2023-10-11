Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,616 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $142.41 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $167.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

