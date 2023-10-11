RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.51

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.51 and last traded at $56.90, with a volume of 3914 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RICK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Noble Financial cut their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $543.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.32). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Insider Activity at RCI Hospitality

In related news, major shareholder Adw Capital Management, Llc sold 8,000 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $480,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 941,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,563,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 488 shares of company stock worth $31,377. Corporate insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

