Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 322.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,026 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of Realty Income worth $25,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE O opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.90.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.89.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

