Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,959,000 after purchasing an additional 642,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Realty Income by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after buying an additional 2,096,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,560,000 after buying an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,847,000 after buying an additional 829,227 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.89.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

