Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of UTG stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
