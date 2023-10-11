Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of UTG stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 750,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $18,427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 302,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

