Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.33

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 25155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a market cap of $897.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $372,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,354.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,358 shares of company stock valued at $507,400. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth $1,030,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its position in Replimune Group by 561.8% in the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 487,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 413,855 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

