Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.86 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.48%.

EGO has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EGO opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 113.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.24. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $12.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 28,936,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,264,000 after buying an additional 3,464,840 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 3.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,631,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,298 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,826,000 after purchasing an additional 130,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after purchasing an additional 175,914 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

