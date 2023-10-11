Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at $10,843,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at $10,843,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,842. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $321.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

