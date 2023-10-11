Reviewing iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) & Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX)

iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN – Get Free Report) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

iSign Solutions has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellinetics has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for iSign Solutions and Intellinetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSign Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellinetics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iSign Solutions and Intellinetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSign Solutions $1.01 million 0.63 -$1.94 million N/A N/A Intellinetics $16.34 million 1.23 $20,000.00 $0.15 33.00

Intellinetics has higher revenue and earnings than iSign Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Intellinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of iSign Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Intellinetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iSign Solutions and Intellinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSign Solutions -155.30% N/A -591.92% Intellinetics 4.09% 7.71% 3.42%

Summary

Intellinetics beats iSign Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSign Solutions

iSign Solutions Inc. supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries in the United States. The company offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enables businesses to implement paperless electronic signature-driven business processes. It provides SignatureOne Ceremony Server to facilitate end-to-end management of multi-party approvals for PDF and XHTML documents; and iSign Console that allows users to upload documents for signature, select signers and signature methods, and manage and enforce document workflow for routing, reviewing, signing, and notifications; and iSign Enterprise that incorporates the features and function of the ceremony server and the console. The company also offers iSign Family, such as iSign Mobile for signing on iOS and Android mobile devices, iSign Forms for integrated use of templates and forms, and iSign Live patent-pending co-browsing solution for simultaneous browsing signature ceremonies. In addition, it offers Sign-it, a family of desktop software products that enable the real-time capture of electronic and digital signatures, as well as their verification and binding within a set of applications; and iSign Toolkits, a suite of application development tools for electronic signature capture, encryption, and verification in custom applications and Web-based processes. The company was formerly known as Communication Intelligence Corporation and changed its name to iSign Solutions Inc. in December 2015. iSign Solutions Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. The company's flagship software suite includes IntelliCloud platform that comprises image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. It also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services; ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and digital scanning, microfilm and microfiche, box storage, scanning equipment, and software and repair services, as well as long-term paper and microfilm storage, and retrieval option services. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services. Intellinetics, Inc. sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. It serves business and federal, county, and municipal governments, as well as healthcare, K-12 education, public safety, other public sector, risk management, financial services, and others. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

