Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.78 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.94.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,792.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,234,663.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

