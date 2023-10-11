Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,291 shares of company stock worth $13,555,462 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $139.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $140.74. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

