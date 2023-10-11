RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Gap Up to $69.77

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.77, but opened at $73.20. RTX shares last traded at $72.67, with a volume of 2,938,279 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RTX in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

The company has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

