SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,447,000 after buying an additional 348,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,594,000 after buying an additional 49,794 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,039,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,316,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,968,000 after buying an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $195.01 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $312.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.89.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

