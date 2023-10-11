ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Decreased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,904,000 after acquiring an additional 141,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,879,000 after acquiring an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,272,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,257,000 after acquiring an additional 161,620 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $558.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $566.50 and a 200-day moving average of $533.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The company has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.95, for a total transaction of $809,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

