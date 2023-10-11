SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Up to $32.00

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $33.36. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 25,111 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBOW. Northland Securities raised their target price on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on SilverBow Resources from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SilverBow Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

SilverBow Resources Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $772.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SilverBow Resources

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland bought 10,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,282. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

