Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 2,446 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,118,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 267,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 159,302 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.23.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AEP opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

