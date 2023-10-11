Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,667,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,175,000 after purchasing an additional 678,620 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,501,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,673,000 after purchasing an additional 616,039 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,412,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,117,000 after purchasing an additional 572,214 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,233,000 after purchasing an additional 854,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,590,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,015,000 after purchasing an additional 143,788 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

