Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 133.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 96,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

