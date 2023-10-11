Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $427.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

