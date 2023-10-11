Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,018,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $151.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.53 and a 200 day moving average of $150.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $164.75.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

View Our Latest Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.