Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 375,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,755,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,721,000 after buying an additional 208,708 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,913,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,504,000 after buying an additional 239,905 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,702,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.99. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

