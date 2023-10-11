Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. DNB Markets raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 1.1 %

NOK opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

