Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 6,975 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 98,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

PSLV stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

