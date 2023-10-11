Simplicity Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,871 shares of company stock worth $1,725,358 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YUM

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.