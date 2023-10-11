Simplicity Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,345 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,604,000 after buying an additional 1,147,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,390,000 after buying an additional 925,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,241,319,000 after buying an additional 401,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,574,000 after buying an additional 310,397 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.