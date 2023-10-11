Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group Cuts Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

