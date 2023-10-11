Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $287.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.34. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

