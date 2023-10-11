Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NFG opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $68.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.