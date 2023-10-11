Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $153.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.59 and a twelve month high of $157.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.