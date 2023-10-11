Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $369.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.59 and its 200-day moving average is $377.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.