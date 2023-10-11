Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $40.01 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,811 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $436.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $337.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

